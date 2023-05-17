UN urges US$3 billion aid for Sudan and refugees

Around 1,000 people have been killed, in and around Khartoum and the ravaged state of West Darfur, according to medics.

More than 5,000 people have been injured and millions more remain confined to their homes, unable to access basic services and health care, Rajasingham said.

He also pointed to "worrying reports of increased sexual violence", and warned "children are especially vulnerable in this chaos that is unfolding".

The fighting has deepened the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, where one in three already relied on assistance before the war.

"REGIONAL CRISIS"

The UN said US$2.56 billion is now expected to be needed to provide assistance inside Sudan - up from US$1.75 billion estimated at the end of last year.

Those funds will allow aid agencies to reach 18 million of the most vulnerable people inside the country, Rajasingham said.

He lamented that the humanitarian community had suffered numerous attacks, with aid workers killed, and offices and stockpiles looted.

He voiced hope that an agreement reached by the two sides last week to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure and to let in badly needed aid was having some effect.

He said fighters had pulled back from some of the health facilities previously occupied and highlighted an uptick in aid deliveries, but added: "We do need much more."

"The crisis in Sudan is rapidly evolving into a regional crisis."