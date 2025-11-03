Sudan violence could be war crimes, says ICC prosecutor

THE HAGUE: The prosecutor's office at the International Criminal Court warned on Monday (Nov 3) that atrocities committed in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC prosecutor's office (OTP) voiced "profound alarm and deepest concern" over reports from El-Fasher about mass killings, rapes, and other crimes allegedly committed.

After 18 months of siege, bombardment and starvation, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of El-Fasher on Oct 26, dislodging the army's last stronghold in Sudan's western Darfur region.

"These atrocities are part of a broader pattern of violence that has afflicted the entire Darfur region since April 2023," said the OTP in a statement.

"Such acts, if substantiated, may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute," the founding text of the ICC.

The UN said more than 65,000 people have fled El-Fasher, including around 5,000 to nearby Tawila, but tens of thousands remain trapped.

Before the final assault, roughly 260,000 people lived in the city.

Since the RSF takeover, reports have emerged of executions, sexual violence, looting, attacks on aid workers and abductions in and around El-Fasher, where communications remain largely cut off.

The RSF traces its origins to the Janjaweed, a predominantly Arab militia accused of genocide in Darfur two decades ago.

Reports since El-Fasher's fall have raised fears of a return to similar atrocities.