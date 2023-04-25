'Difficult days': Evacuees recount risky escape from Sudan

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Clutching overstuffed suitcases, bleary-eyed civilians described a harrowing escape from violence-wracked Sudan across the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia, sobbing at memories of air strikes and urban combat.

Wheelchair-bound elderly women and babies asleep in their parent's arms were among nearly 200 people from more than 20 countries who disembarked from a naval frigate in the coastal city of Jeddah on Monday (Apr 24) night after daring - and draining - journeys to safety.

"We travelled a long way from Khartoum to Port Sudan. It took us around 10 or 11 hours," said Lebanese national Suhaib Aicha, who has operated a plastics factory in Sudan for more than a decade.

"It took us another 20 hours on this ship from Port Sudan to Jeddah," he told AFP as his young daughter cried on his shoulders.

"There were many difficult moments, all of which involved fear, tension and anxiety," said another Lebanese passenger, a woman who declined to give her name.

"We were not sleeping, eating or drinking. We lived through many difficult days."

Fighting broke out in Sudan on Apr 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to UN agencies, and many are now grappling with acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel as well as power and internet blackouts.