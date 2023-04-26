Ship carrying 1,687 Sudan evacuees reaches Saudi: Ministry

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: A ship carrying 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan docked in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (Apr 26), the foreign ministry said, the largest evacuation effort by the Gulf kingdom so far.

Saudi Arabia has received several rounds of evacuees by air and sea since fighting broke out in Africa's third-biggest country on Apr 15, part of what analysts describe as an effort to position itself as a major player in responding to regional crises.

The group that arrived in the coastal city of Jeddah from Port Sudan on Wednesday was "transported by one of the kingdom's ships, and the kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure", the ministry said.

It included 13 Saudis, while the rest came from countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas, the ministry added.

The Indonesian foreign ministry said 560 nationals had been successfully evacuated from Sudan to Saudi Arabia, though it was not clear if all of them were on the same boat that reached Jeddah on Wednesday morning.