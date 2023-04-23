US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters second week

KHARTOUM: The US military has evacuated American embassy staff from Khartoum, President Joe Biden said on Sunday (Apr 23), as fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group entered a second week following a brief lull.

The fighting in Sudan has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded, while survivors cope with shortages of electricity and food.

"Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US Government personnel from Khartoum," Biden said in a statement released late Saturday night, Washington time.

He expressed gratitude for the "unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety", adding that Djibouti, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia had helped in the operation.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the heavily armed paramilitary group currently challenging the authority of the regular army in the capital and elsewhere, tweeted hours earlier that it had "coordinated with the US Forces Mission consisting of 6 aircraft, for evacuating diplomats and their families on Sunday morning".

Foreign countries have said they are preparing for the potential evacuation of thousands more of their nationals, even though Sudan's main airport remains closed.

More than 150 people from various nations had already reached the safety of Saudi Arabia a day earlier, in the first announced evacuation of civilians.