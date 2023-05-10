Sudanese war displaced double to more than 700,000: UN

KHARTOUM: The war between Sudan's generals is having increasingly severe consequences for civilians, with a doubling over the past week of the number uprooted from their homes, the United Nations said on Tuesday (May 9).

Hundreds have been killed so far. New worries emerged as separate ethnic clashes claimed at least 16 lives in the country's south, and a powerful group in the east - so far untouched by the war - demonstrated in support of the army.

More than 700,000 people are now internally displaced by battles since Apr 15, according to the International Organization for Migration.

"Last Tuesday, the figure stood at 340,000," the UN agency's spokesman, Paul Dillon, said in Geneva.

An increasing number are also crossing borders to escape the conflict between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Fighting has been concentrated in the capital Khartoum but other areas, particularly the western Darfur region bordering Chad, have also seen heavy fighting.

The UN refugee agency said on Monday that 150,000 Sudanese had fled to neighbouring countries.

Those left behind in the war zones face shortages of water, electricity, food and medical care in a country where, according to the UN, about one-third of the population needed humanitarian assistance even before fighting began.

Foreign-led evacuations by land, sea and air have seen thousands more depart, many via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which has so far remained peaceful.

"GROWING RISK"

A demonstration on Monday in support of the army, which some called on to arm civilians, raised alarms in the country already marked by a history of ethnic unrest.

"One army, one people," hundreds of protesters belonging to the Beja people chanted.

They also called "no to negotiations", a reference to truce talks happening across the sea in the Saudi city of Jeddah between representatives of Burhan and Daglo.

Those talks, also backed by the United States, have yielded no progress as fighting continues.