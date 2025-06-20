Italy salvages superyacht that sank off Sicily killing seven

PORTICELLO, Italy: Salvage workers on Friday (Jun 20) raised a superyacht that sank off Italy during a pre-dawn storm last year, killing UK tech mogul Mike Lynch and six others.

The luxury 56m "Bayesian" was struck by a storm on Aug 19 when it was anchored off Porticello, near Palermo in Sicily.

It sank within minutes, killing Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and five others.

The yacht, which was hit by something akin to a mini-tornado, was raised from the seabed - some 50m below the surface - on Friday, according to an AFP photographer.

TMC Marine, the salvage company overseeing the operation, cut off the yacht's mast before lifting the vessel using a crane barge.

The Bayesian had an exceptionally tall mast, measuring 72m.