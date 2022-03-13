Supplies and a smile: Kharkiv resident delivers aid to besieged city in Ukraine

GDANSK: Somehow Teimur Aliev manages to smile. A lot.

The 23-year-old musician is in Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine that has suffered some of the heaviest bombardment from Russian forces and where dozens of civilians have been killed.

Rather than fleeing, he has decided to remain in his home town and try to help those who are either trapped or, like him, staying put.

As soon as the war began on Feb 24, Aliev and his older brother Ramil collected all the money they had and bought food and other essentials, which they distributed to people who could not get to shops themselves.

From a small beginning, his venture has expanded with the help of social media to involve dozens of volunteers who get as many supplies as they can from wholesale warehouses and shops, bring them to a collection point and distribute them by car and on foot.