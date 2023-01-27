Supply and demand shocks from COVID-19 fallout force countries to relook trade strategy

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 pandemic might have shaken global trade, but it has also forced countries to look for new markets, including diversifying their supply chains, said Mr Olivier Becht, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad.

This comes as nations look to get international trade back on track after the pandemic.

“I think that the COVID-19 crisis was a very bad time for the global trade economy, but it has also (brought) new opportunities,” Mr Becht told CNA’s Asia Now on Friday (Jan 27).

ASEAN CAN SEIZE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

“We also know that it's very dangerous to have the production of one product, especially if it's a strategic product, in one country… And I think that's a good opportunity also for ASEAN.”

Despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions, rising prices and a likely global recession, he stressed that France is in a strong position with relatively low inflation rates and one of the top gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Europe.

“France has a very strong economy today, despite the war in Ukraine, inflation in the world, and inflation on the energy market,” said Mr Becht. “So I think when countries want to make a business-friendly environment, we can do it.”

Countries have been focusing their efforts on strengthening their supply chains.

Western Europe, for instance, is weaning itself from Russian oil and gas, and as a result Russian trade is shifting from Europe to other regions.

Citing Germany, which previously imported around half of its gas from Russia and more than a third of its oil, Mr Becht said: "I think that the German situation about energy and dependence on Russian gas show us how dangerous it is to depend on one country."