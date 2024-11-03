Supporters of Bolivia's ex-leader Morales detain 200 soldiers

LA PAZ: Supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales are holding at least 200 soldiers hostage, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday (Nov 2), as their standoff with the state continues to escalate.

Three military units in Chapare province were "assaulted by irregular groups" on Friday, with the assailants "taking more than 200 military personnel hostage" from three barracks, the ministry said.

"They seized weapons and ammunition," it added.

Backers of Morales, the country's first Indigenous leader, began blocking roads three weeks ago to prevent his arrest on what he calls trumped-up charges aimed at thwarting his political comeback.

The government had sent troops to the area in Cochabamba department to help police in clearing the roadblocks.

Early reports Friday had mentioned only 20 soldiers being detained.

A video broadcast Friday showed 16 soldiers surrounded by protesters holding pointed sticks.

"They have cut off our water, electricity and are keeping us hostage," a uniformed man is heard saying.