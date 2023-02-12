Survivors ever fewer in quake rubble of Türkiye and Syria

ANTAKYA, Türkiye: Exhausted rescuers pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Türkiye and Syria on Saturday (Feb 11), five days after one of the region's worst natural disasters whose death toll neared 26,000 and looked set to rise far higher.

Some rescue operations were halted after reports of looting.

Facing questions over his handling of Türkiye's most devastating earthquake since 1939, President Tayyip Erdogan promised to start rebuilding within weeks after he said hundreds of thousands of buildings were wrecked.

In Syria, the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving many homeless for a second time after already being displaced by the ongoing civil war.

In the southern Turkish city of Antakya, body bags lay on streets and residents wore masks against the smell of death as they joined rescuers who had still to reach some buildings.

"There is chaos, rubble and bodies everywhere," said one, whose group had worked overnight trying to reach a university teacher calling to them from the rubble.

By morning, she had stopped responding.

In Kahramanmaras, close to the epicentre in Türkiye, there were fewer visible rescue operations amid the smashed concrete mounds of fallen houses and apartment blocks.

But at one building, rescuers burrowed between concrete slabs to reach a five year-old girl still alive, lifting her on a stretcher, wrapped in foil, and chanting "God is Greatest".

Only several others were brought out alive on Saturday.

Two German rescue organisations suspended work, citing reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire.

An Austrian team also briefly suspended work.