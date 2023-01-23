Suspect in Lunar New Year mass shooting is dead: Los Angeles police

LOS ANGELES: The man wanted for a mass shooting in California during Lunar New Year is dead, apparently from suicide, police in Los Angeles said Sunday (Jan 23).
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said police had tracked a wanted van and when officers approached, they heard one gunshot from within the van.
"The suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," Luna said.
The man was named as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
"I can confirm that there are no outstanding suspects from the mass shooting incident," Luna said, adding the motive for the attack, which left 10 people dead, was not yet known.
"The investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff's homicide detectives are working around the clock gathering additional information and working on determining the motive behind this extremely tragic event," he said.
The hunt began 12 hours earlier after a man - described by police as Asian - began firing at a club in Monterey Park, a city in Los Angeles County with a large Asian community.
Witnesses said he had fired indiscriminately and appeared to be heavily armed.
At least 10 other people were wounded, some of them critically.
The police stand-off around a van began late on Sunday morning in Torrance, south of Los Angeles.
It culminated with heavily-armed officers, supported by armoured vehicles, swarming the white panel van, smashing the passenger side window with their weapons raised.
AFP photographs from the scene taken after the operation showed the body of a man in the driver's seat.
Monterey Park, only a few miles from downtown Los Angeles, is home to around 60,000 people, the majority of them Asian or Asian American.