Suspected mastermind of French crypto kidnappings held in Morocco

PARIS: A 24-year-old Franco-Moroccan man suspected of masterminding a series of kidnappings targeting cryptocurrency entrepreneurs in France has been arrested in Morocco, French authorities said.

The country has been shaken by a series of kidnappings and attempted abductions targeting cryptocurrency bosses and their families in recent months, prompting one prominent crypto entrepreneur to call on authorities to "stop the Mexicanisation" of France.

Badiss Mohamed Amide Bajjou was wanted by the French authorities and was the subject of an Interpol red notice for "arrest, kidnapping, false imprisonment or arbitrary detention of a hostage".

The suspect was arrested in the northern Moroccan city of Tangier, according to a statement from the country's General Directorate for National Security carried by Moroccan state news agency MAP.

"I sincerely thank Morocco for this arrest, which demonstrates excellent judicial cooperation between our two countries, particularly in the fight against organised crime," French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X.

Darmanin did not release further details but reposted a report in French daily Le Parisien which said authorities believe that Bajjou might have organised a series of kidnappings and abduction attempts from abroad.

A native of Le Chesnay west of Paris, Bajjou is suspected of being one of the masterminds behind the high-profile kidnapping in January of French crypto boss David Balland and his partner, according to Le Parisien.

Balland co-founded the crypto firm Ledger, valued at the time at more than US$1 billion. Balland's finger was cut off by his kidnappers, who demanded a hefty ransom.

At least nine suspects are under investigation in that case.