Suspected mastermind of French crypto kidnappings held in Morocco

PARIS: A 24-year-old Franco-Moroccan man suspected of masterminding a series of kidnappings targeting cryptocurrency entrepreneurs in France has been arrested in Morocco, French authorities said.
The country has been shaken by a series of kidnappings and attempted abductions targeting cryptocurrency bosses and their families in recent months, prompting one prominent crypto entrepreneur to call on authorities to "stop the Mexicanisation" of France.
Badiss Mohamed Amide Bajjou was wanted by the French authorities and was the subject of an Interpol red notice for "arrest, kidnapping, false imprisonment or arbitrary detention of a hostage".
The suspect was arrested in the northern Moroccan city of Tangier, according to a statement from the country's General Directorate for National Security carried by Moroccan state news agency MAP.
"I sincerely thank Morocco for this arrest, which demonstrates excellent judicial cooperation between our two countries, particularly in the fight against organised crime," French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X.
Darmanin did not release further details but reposted a report in French daily Le Parisien which said authorities believe that Bajjou might have organised a series of kidnappings and abduction attempts from abroad.
A native of Le Chesnay west of Paris, Bajjou is suspected of being one of the masterminds behind the high-profile kidnapping in January of French crypto boss David Balland and his partner, according to Le Parisien.
Balland co-founded the crypto firm Ledger, valued at the time at more than US$1 billion. Balland's finger was cut off by his kidnappers, who demanded a hefty ransom.
At least nine suspects are under investigation in that case.
ANOTHER RINGLEADER?
The French authorities are also probing Bajjou's possible involvement in the series of kidnappings or attempted kidnappings in May, Le Parisien said.
In footage that went viral on social media, several masked men attacked a pregnant daughter of cryptocurrency entrepreneur Pierre Noizat, her husband and their child in broad daylight in the French capital's hip 11th district in mid-May.
The attackers fled after the family put up resistance and a local attacked the men with a fire extinguisher.
In early May, attackers also abducted a crypto-millionaire's father, who was later rescued by police.
According to Le Parisien, another Franco-Moroccan man in his forties is believed to be behind the kidnapping plots. He remains at large.
The Morocco-based men are thought to have been recruiting youngsters online to carry out criminal offenses in France.
French authorities have made a series of arrests but the suspects detained until now are thought to have been those involved in carrying out the abductions or in logistics.
Last week, French authorities charged 25 people aged between 16 and 23 in connection with the kidnappings and attempted abductions. Most of the suspects were born in France and others in Senegal, Angola and Russia.
The crimes have become a major embarrassment for the French government and have sparked concern about the security of wealthy crypto tycoons, who have notched up immense fortunes from the booming business.
In May, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau held an emergency meeting with cryptocurrency leaders, with the ministry announcing plans to bolster their security.