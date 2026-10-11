Suspected Houthi attack on Riyadh airport kills two, wounds dozens: medical sources

RIYADH: A suspected Houthi strike on Riyadh's international airport Saturday (Oct 10) killed two people, a medical source told AFP, with authorities suspending operations over the attack that also wounded dozens and sent passengers fleeing.

A suspected Houthi strike on Riyadh's international airport Saturday killed two people and left dozens wounded, some seriously, medical sources told AFP, as the authorities suspended operations there.

The Houthis have unleashed a wave of strikes against the kingdom at an unprecedented scale, targeting Saudi airports, oil facilities and tankers since a truce in their long-running war with Yemen's Riyadh-backed government unravelled in July.

Saturday's attack prompted health officials to activate a rare mass call-up of doctors to deal with the "serious emergency", a medical source said.

Foreign embassies warned their citizens to avoid the airport.

The Saudi civil aviation authority had earlier confirmed an attack that had wounded several people at the sprawling facility.

A diplomatic source attributed the attack to a Houthi missile.

One passenger told AFP they witnessed a strike in the airport's domestic terminal.

"I was on gate 403," the witness said. "I saw 401 hit, I saw injured in front of my eyes. Everyone was running."