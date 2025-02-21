Sweden investigating new Baltic Sea cable damage: Coast guard

STOCKHOLM: Swedish prosecutors are investigating suspected damage to an underwater cable in the Baltic Sea east of the island of Gotland, the country's coast guard said on Friday (Feb 21).

The statement came after a string of incidents involving damage to cables and other infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, amid soaring tensions between the West and Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

A spokeswoman for the Swedish coast guard said the prosecution authority had opened an investigation, in which they were assisting.

"We have a ship called KBV 003 on its way to east of Gotland. It is in the Swedish economic zone and we are assisting with the crime scene investigation," Karin Cars told AFP.

Cars said she did not have information about when the damage occurred, but said the coast guard had started heading towards the site the night before.