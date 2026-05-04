Sweden boards suspected 'shadow fleet' vessel

STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Sunday (May 3) its coast guard had boarded a vessel off the southern coast suspected of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet", the latest of several boardings carried out by the Scandinavian country.

Moscow's "shadow fleet" consists of vessels used to skirt Western sanctions.

They are often ageing ships in poor condition, without proper insurance and with opaque ownership, raising concerns about the risk of an accident.

"The vessel is named Jin Hui and is suspected of sailing under a false flag. There are questions regarding deficient seaworthiness and lack of insurance," Swedish Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin wrote on X.

Jin Hui is on the sanctions lists of the EU, Britain and Ukraine, he said.

The ship was boarded in Swedish territorial waters just outside the southern town of Trelleborg around 2:00pm local time (1200 GMT), Bohlin said.