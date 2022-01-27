Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Sweden decides against recommending COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5 to 12
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Sweden decides against recommending COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5 to 12

Sweden decides against recommending COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5 to 12

A health worker vaccinates an elderly person with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination clinic in a church in Sollentuna, north of Stockholm, Sweden, Mar 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg)

27 Jan 2022 10:56PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM: Sweden has decided against recommending COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged five to 11, the Health Agency said on Thursday (Jan 27), arguing that the benefits did not outweigh the risks.

"With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don't see any clear benefit with vaccinating them," Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm told a news conference.

She added that the decision could be revisited if the research changed or if a new variant changed the pandemic. Kids in high-risk groups can already get the vaccine.

Sweden registered more than 40,000 new cases on Jan 26, one of the highest daily numbers during the pandemic, despite limited testing. While the fourth wave has seen daily infection records shattered, the healthcare is not under the same strain as during previous waves.

On Thursday, 101 patients with COVID-19 required intensive care, well below the more than 400 patients during spring 2021. In total, nearly 16,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Sweden since the pandemic started.

Sweden's government on Wednesday extended restrictions, which included limited opening hours for restaurants and an attendance cap for indoor venues, for two weeks but said it hoped to remove them on Feb 9.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Sweden COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us