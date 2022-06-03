Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Sweden's defence minister sees ongoing support necessary for Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Sweden's defence minister sees ongoing support necessary for Ukraine

Sweden's defence minister sees ongoing support necessary for Ukraine

A man on a bicycle takes pictures of damaged buildings ruined by attacks in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

03 Jun 2022 07:42PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 07:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRATISLAVA: Sweden and other European countries must be prepared for ongoing support and weapons deliveries to Ukraine as it faces a long-running conflict with Russia, Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said on Friday (Jun 3).

Sweden is seeking NATO membership as the conflict in Ukraine changes Scandinavia's security landscape, and on Thursday it announced it was providing Ukraine with more economic aid and military equipment, including anti-ship missiles, rifles and anti-tank weapons.

The military aid was the third package Sweden has provided to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, although Hultqvist declined to comment on further aid being planned.

"I see this conflict as a long-running conflict," he told reporters on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum, a foreign policy gathering.

"We must be sustainable in deliveries, so we can come back with more later on. Different countries must be complementary to each other."

Hultqvist said the conflict would change the environment for a long time, and that "we will have some sort of Iron Curtain, or if you would like to call it a new Cold War between a democratic Europe and Russia".

Amid that, Sweden and Finland last month applied to join NATO, but they have faced resistance from Turkey, which accuses them of being safe havens for Kurdish militants and wants them to scrap arms export bans.

Hultqvist declined to comment on any change in dialogue with Turkey, but he reiterated he hoped the membership process would go as fast as possible.

He said NATO integration would go smoothly once Sweden got the nod to join.

"I think we have a very good platform because we have interoperability with so many NATO countries and we have exercised a lot with so many NATO countries," he said.

"Integration is not a big problem."

Related:

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Sweden NATO

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us