Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying Sweden police, denies crime

MALMO, Sweden: Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was fined on Monday (Jul 24) for disobeying police at a rally last month, but said she acted out of necessity due to the climate crisis.

The 20-year-old appeared in court in the southern Swedish city of Malmo after 11am (0900 GMT) on Monday.

The activist "took part in a demonstration that disrupted traffic" and "refused to obey police orders to leave the site", according to the charge sheet seen by AFP.

"It's correct that I was at that place on that day, and it's correct that I received an order that I didn't listen to, but I want to deny the crime," Thunberg told the court when asked about the charge against her.

Thunberg said she had acted out of necessity, citing the need created by the "climate crisis".