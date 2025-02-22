Sweden investigating new Baltic Sea cable damage

"SERIOUSLY SECURITY SITUATION"

A spokeswoman for the Swedish Coast Guard, Karin Cars, told AFP they had sent a ship to the site east of Sweden's island of Gotland and were "assisting with the crime scene investigation".



Cars said she did not have information about when the damage occurred, but said the coast guard had started heading towards the site the night before.



Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a post to X that the government was monitoring the situation.



"We take all reports of possible damage to infrastructure in the Baltic Sea very seriously. As I have said before, they must be seen in the context of the serious security situation," Kristersson said.



The European Commission said Friday it would step up security requirements for underwater cables and prioritise financing for the deployment of new and smart cables.



It also said the EU would increase the capacity for the swift repair of damaged cables and would enforce sanctions against "hostile actors" and the "shadow fleet".



Security analysts say Russia is operating a "shadow fleet" of hundreds of vessels, aiming to dodge Western sanctions - some of which are accused of damaging cables.