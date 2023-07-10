Türkiye to back Sweden's NATO bid in return for EU membership: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday (Jul 10) he would back Sweden's NATO candidacy if the European Union resumes long-stalled membership talks with Ankara.

The latest twist in the long-running saga over Sweden's attempts to win Erdogan's backing came on the eve of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius at which Western leaders want to showcase unity in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Erdogan is due to meet later on Monday in Vilnius with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The Turkish leader said the same leaders who were blocking Türkiye's EU membership wanted him to back Sweden's NATO candidacy.

"Almost all the NATO members are EU members. I now am addressing these countries, which are making Türkiye wait for more than 50 years, and I will address them again in Vilnius," Erdogan told a televised media appearance.

"First, open the way to Türkiye's membership of the European Union, and then we will open it for Sweden, just as we had opened it for Finland."