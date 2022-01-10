Sweden orders cafes, eateries to close at 11 pm

COPENHAGEN: Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, on Monday (Jan 10) ordered cafes, bars and restaurants to close no later than 11 pm, urged people to work from home when possible and said distance learning was an option in higher education to try to combat rising levels of COVID-19 infection.

Despite millions of people getting the vaccine, “we believe that the situation requires further measures over a period of time, in order to curb the spread of infection and reduce the burden on healthcare and care,” Andersson said.

Sweden which has previously stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, is in the midst of “a fourth wave with a high spread of infection and high disease rates,” Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said.

Andersson said that the situation has “without a doubt worsened”.