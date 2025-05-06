Sweden remands three in custody over triple murder

The shooting has fuelled fears among some people in Sweden of a rising tide of gang violence, although police have not confirmed that the shooting was gang-related.



Public broadcaster SVT reported that the 20-year-old main suspect was a member of a gang from the Stockholm suburb of Sodertalje.



Nyberg said the investigation was still ongoing.



"It's about building a solid and rigorous investigation, so that those who committed offences are ultimately prosecuted," he told AFP.



"We are only at the beginning," he added.