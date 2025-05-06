Sweden remands three in custody over triple murder

STOCKHOLM: A 20-year-old man has been remanded in custody in Sweden, suspected of a triple shooting last week, along with two suspected accomplices, a prosecutor said Monday (May 5).
Three men aged 15 to 20 were killed Apr 29 in broad daylight at a hair salon in central Uppsala, a university town north of the capital, Stockholm.
"One person has been remanded in custody... suspected of murder in three cases," prosecutor Andreas Nyberg told AFP.
Two other people, a 20-year-old man and a person under the age of 18, have also been remanded in custody on suspicion of "aiding and abetting", the prosecutor said.
The shooting has fuelled fears among some people in Sweden of a rising tide of gang violence, although police have not confirmed that the shooting was gang-related.
Public broadcaster SVT reported that the 20-year-old main suspect was a member of a gang from the Stockholm suburb of Sodertalje.
Nyberg said the investigation was still ongoing.
"It's about building a solid and rigorous investigation, so that those who committed offences are ultimately prosecuted," he told AFP.
"We are only at the beginning," he added.
Sweden has been seeking in recent years to stem a wave of violence between rival gangs vying for control of the drug trade.
Uppsala has long been the base of two of Sweden's two most notorious gang leaders, Ismail Abdo and Rawa Majid, although both are suspected of orchestrating their operations from abroad.
Prosecutors told AFP last week that Uppsala has been experiencing a wave of violence since 2023, "after Ismail Abdo's mother was killed" in a revenge murder following a dispute between Majid's Foxtrot gang and Abdo's Rumba outfit.
Source: AFP/fs
