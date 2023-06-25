One killed, nine injured in rollercoaster crash in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: One person was killed and nine injured, including children, in a rollercoaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday (Jun 25), a park official and police said.

Eyewitnesses said the park's Jetline rollercoaster had partly derailed during a ride, sending people crashing to the ground.

"This is tragic and shocking, and regrettably we've learned that one person has died," Grona Lund spokesperson Annika Troselius told public broadcaster SVT.

Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police launched an investigation.

Police said nine people were being treated in hospital, including three who had severe injuries.