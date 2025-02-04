Five people shot in attack at Swedish school: Police

STOCKHOLM: Five people were shot and wounded at a school in the central Swedish city of Orebro on Tuesday (Feb 4), triggering a massive response by rescue services.

Police said in a statement that the extent of any injuries was unclear.

"This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence," police added.

Ambulances, rescue services and police are onsite.

The shooting took place in a campus area where several schools, for both children and adults are located. No officers were injured during the incident, said the police.

Police said students were held indoors at the affected school and also at nearby schools.

"The news of an attack at Orebro is very serious," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told public broadcaster SVT, adding that the government was in close contact with police.

According to several Swedish media, witnesses reported hearing what they believed to be automatic gunfire.

Newspaper Aftonbladet wrote that it had received reports that the local hospital had emptied its emergency room and intensive care unit in anticipation of the wounded.