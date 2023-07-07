Swedish NATO membership: No deal with Türkiye, leaders meet next week

BRUSSELS: Sweden failed on Thursday (Jul 6) to convince Türkiye to lift its block on Stockholm's path to NATO membership, and the issue will now go to a meeting of the Turkish and Swedish leaders next week.

Speaking after talks with the Turkish and Swedish foreign ministers at the security alliance's headquarters in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Swedish membership was "within reach".

Stoltenberg said he would convene a meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on Monday, on the eve of a NATO summit there, with the aim of bridging the gap between the two sides.

"My main ambition is now to get this agreed by the summit," he told reporters.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year, abandoning policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the decades of the Cold War as Russia's invasion of Ukraine threw Europe's security architecture into flux.

Membership application to the alliance must be approved by all NATO members and while Finland's was green-lighted in April, Türkiye and Hungary have yet to clear Sweden's bid. Stockholm has been working to join at next week's NATO summit in Vilnius.

Türkiye says Sweden harbours members of militant groups, mainly supporters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who he accuses of organising demonstrations and financing terrorist groups.

Sweden has said it has fulfilled the demands agreed on in negotiations with Türkiye, including introducing a new bill that makes being a member of a terrorist organisation illegal.