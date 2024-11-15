Swedish daily DN halts posts on X over 'extreme' climate

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's newspaper of reference, Dagens Nyheter (DN), said on Friday (Nov 15) it would stop publishing its articles on Elon Musk's social media platform X, citing a "harsh and extreme" climate.

DN's announcement followed similar moves this week by Britain's The Guardian and Spain's La Vanguardia.

"Since Elon Musk took over, the platform has increasingly merged with his and Donald Trump's political ambitions, while the climate on X has grown more harsh and extreme," editor-in-chief Peter Wolodarski said in an article posted on X.

"Therefore, we will not publish anything on there from our official accounts for the time being," Wolodarski said.

Musk has consistently courted controversy with his use of X, particularly during the recent United States presidential election when he endorsed victorious Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The tech billionaire and right-wing conspiracy theorist used his personal account, boasting nearly 205 million followers, to sway voters in favour of Trump.

His incendiary and misleading posts were criticised for cranking up the political temperature.

Musk has also gutted trust and safety teams at X, scaled back content moderation efforts and restored known conspiracy theorists to the platform since purchasing it for US$44 billion in 2022.