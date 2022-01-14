Logo
Swedish PM tests positive for COVID-19 as fourth wave surges
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson presents new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden Jan 10, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/TT News Agency/Marko Saavala)

14 Jan 2022 05:46PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 05:46PM)
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said on Friday (Jan 14), as a growing wave of infections swept the country driven by the more contagious Omicron variant.

Andersson, 54, is one of several party leaders to have tested positive for the virus in the wake of a debate in parliament earlier this week while Sweden's king, queen and crown princess have all been hit with infections this month.

The Nordic country has repeatedly set new daily records for COVID-19 cases this month amid a mounting fourth wave of the virus, raising pressure on the healthcare system and triggering the reimposition of many restrictions.

"She (Andersson) is following the current recommendations and will perform her duties from home. The PM is feeling well, given the situation," the spokesperson said.

The health agency expects cases, currently hitting highs of around 25,000 per day, to peak later this month when Sweden could reach almost 70,000 daily cases, according to its modeling. 

Source: Reuters/yb

