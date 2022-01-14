Swedish PM tests positive for COVID-19 as fourth wave surges

STOCKHOLM: Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said on Friday (Jan 14), as a growing wave of infections swept the country driven by the more contagious Omicron variant.

Andersson, 54, is one of several party leaders to have tested positive for the virus in the wake of a debate in parliament earlier this week while Sweden's king, queen and crown princess have all been hit with infections this month.

The Nordic country has repeatedly set new daily records for COVID-19 cases this month amid a mounting fourth wave of the virus, raising pressure on the healthcare system and triggering the reimposition of many restrictions.