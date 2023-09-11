Swiss plane arrives in Spain, without a single suitcase onboard

GENEVA: A plane flying from Zurich to Spain this weekend arrived without a single piece of luggage onboard, unbeknownst to the passengers, media reported on Sunday (Sep 10), as the airline blamed ground staff shortages.

Passengers on the Swiss Airlines flight to the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on Saturday evening waited by the conveyor belt for their luggage to appear for over two hours, in vain, the Blick daily reported.

Swiss Airlines spokesman Kavin Ampalam confirmed that the plane, which Swiss had operated on behalf of Edelweiss Airlines, had taken off with 111 passengers but no baggage onboard.

"There was a shortage of ground staff," he told AFP, adding that the crew had waited for the situation to be rectified.

But after "one hour and 16 minutes, the situation was still unchanged, and for operational reasons we decided to fly to Bilbao without the baggage".