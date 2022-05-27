Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Swiss to destroy more than 620,000 expired Moderna COVID-19 doses
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Swiss to destroy more than 620,000 expired Moderna COVID-19 doses

Swiss to destroy more than 620,000 expired Moderna COVID-19 doses

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled "Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine" is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 May 2022 06:25PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 06:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH: Switzerland will destroy more than 620,000 expired doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said on Friday (May 27), as demand for the shots drops dramatically.

"It was consciously accepted that under certain circumstances too much vaccine was procured for Switzerland's needs," a spokesperson for the Federal Office of Public Heath said, confirming a report by broadcaster RTS.

"The aim is to protect the population in Switzerland at all times with sufficient quantities of the most effective vaccines available."

Switzerland, which has ended public health measures designed to curb the spread of the disease, secured a total 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2022 for a population of around 8.7 million.

It said in February it would donate up to 15 million surplus doses to poorer countries by mid-year. How many doses can actually be donated is still under discussion.

Switzerland said in March it had secured at least 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2023 from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, with options to double the order.

It will also buy up to 1 million doses from another manufacturer.

Just over 70 per cent of the population has had at least one shot in Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein. Authorities have reported nearly 3.7 million COVID-19 infections and 13,325 deaths.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Switzerland COVID-19 Moderna

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us