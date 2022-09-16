Swiss to dial down thermostats in government buildings

ZURICH: Swiss bureaucrats will need to dress warmly this winter after the government decided public buildings would be heated to no more than 20 degrees Celsius to save energy.

The measures agreed by the Cabinet on Friday (Sep 16) cover federal office buildings and universities and military properties. They aim to save 6 to 10 per cent of the energy used to heat federal buildings.

Other steps include turning off hot water where possible, turning down thermostats overnight and on weekends, and switching off non-essential lighting and devices.

Administrative operations between Christmas and New Year are to be reduced with the aim of keeping fewer buildings open.

The government last month launched a voluntary campaign to urge consumers and businesses to conserve energy as shortages of gas and power loom this winter that could lead to rationing in a worst-case scenario.

Around Europe, countries are looking for ways to cut energy consumption and fill up their gas stores in preparation for a possible total cut-off. Measure include turning down thermostats and switching off lights in public buildings.