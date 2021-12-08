Logo
Swiss group lights 11,288 candles for COVID-19 victims
More than 11,000 candles, one for each victim of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Switzerland, during a candlelight vigil in front of the seat of the Swiss federal parliament Bundeshaus in Bern, Switzerland Dec 7, 2021. (PHOTO:Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)
The first of more of more than 11,000 candles, one for each victim of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Switzerland, lights during a candlelight vigil in front of the seat of the Swiss federal parliament Bundeshaus in Bern, Switzerland Dec 7, 2021. (PHOTO:Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)
FILE PHOTO: Volunteers light more than 11,000 candles, one for each victim of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Switzerland, during a candlelight vigil in front of the seat of the Swiss federal parliament Bundeshaus in Bern, Switzerland Dec 7, 2021. (PHOTO:Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)
A woman lights one of more than 11,000 candles one for each Swiss victim of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during a candlelight vigil in front of the seat of the Swiss federal parliament Bundeshaus in Bern, Switzerland Dec 7, 2021. (PHOTO:Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)
More than 11,000 candles, one for each victim of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Switzerland, are seen during a candlelight vigil in front of the seat of the Swiss federal parliament Bundeshaus in Bern, Switzerland Dec 7, 2021. (PHOTO: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)
08 Dec 2021 05:15PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 05:15PM)
BERN : More than 11,000 candles - one for each Swiss victim of the coronavirus pandemic - lit up the December darkness outside the Swiss parliament in Bern on Tuesday.

"We want to create a space to remember and mourn the victims," Simon Gehren of the 'Corona-Mahnwache' (corona vigil) movement told Reuters.

Around 40 volunteers helped light the candles arranged geometrically on the square that is Switzerland's political centre. The group organised a similar event last year.

Gehren said the vigil was also an appeal to the government to take firmer action to contain soaring infection numbers.

Switzerland has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases over the last weeks. It tightened measures last week, but has been less strict than neighbouring countries, such as Germany or Austria.

Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday that 11,288 people had died with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Source: Reuters/yb

