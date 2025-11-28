Swiss lawmakers seek probe into whether gifts to Trump by business leaders breached law

ZURICH: Two Swiss lawmakers asked prosecutors to examine whether gifts by Swiss business leaders to US President Donald Trump, including a Rolex watch and a gold bar, violated Switzerland's anti-bribery laws, although a source close to the delegation said they complied with the laws of both countries.

Switzerland this month struck a framework agreement with the US to cut a 39 percent tariff on Swiss goods to 15 percent. The deal came 10 days after a delegation of Swiss business leaders visited Trump in the Oval Office, bearing the gifts.

"The gifts were presented to the Presidential Library on behalf of the group who attended the meeting, in full compliance with both US and Swiss law," a person close to the business delegation told Reuters, adding that the presents were cleared with the White House ethics counsel.

Raphael Mahaim and Greta Gysin, both Green Party members of parliament, said in a letter to the public prosecutor that the legality of the gifts should be assessed by the judicial system.

"The end does not justify all means, especially when respect for important provisions of our legal order is at stake," they wrote, asking the prosecutor to determine whether the gifts violated the Swiss Criminal Code. The public prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Executives of MSC, Rolex, Partners Group, Mercuria, Richemont and MKS took part in the meeting with Trump, according to a statement seen by Reuters.