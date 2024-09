Swiss police make arrests after suicide capsule is used for first time

GENEVA: Swiss police said on Tuesday (Sep 24) they arrested several people after a US woman used a controversial suicide pod to end her life.

The space-age looking Sarco capsule, which replaces the oxygen inside it with nitrogen, causing death by hypoxia, was used on Monday at a forest location near the German border.

The portable human-sized pod, self-operated by a button inside, providing death without medical supervision, has raised a host of legal and ethical questions in Switzerland. Active euthanasia is banned in the country but assisted dying has been legal for decades.

Switzerland's interior minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told lawmakers on Monday that the Sarco was "not legal".

Police in the northern Schaffhausen canton said several people had been taken into custody and face criminal proceedings.

"PEACEFUL, FAST, DIGNIFIED"

The Last Resort organisation, an assisted dying group, presented the Sarco pod in Zurich in July, saying they expected it to be used for the first time within months, and saw no legal obstacle to its use in Switzerland.

In a statement to AFP, The Last Resort said the person who died was a 64-year-old woman, who was not named, from the midwestern United States.

She "had been suffering for many years from a number of serious problems associated with severe immune compromise", the statement said.

"The death took place in open air, under a canopy of trees, at a private forest retreat."

The association's co-president Florian Willet was the only other person present, and described the woman's death as "peaceful, fast and dignified", according to the statement.

SEVERAL ARRESTS

The cantonal public prosecutor's office "has opened criminal proceedings against several people for inducement and aiding and abetting suicide ... and several people have been placed in police custody", a police statement said.

The public prosecutor's office had been informed by a law firm on Monday that an assisted suicide had taken place at a forest hut in Merishausen.

The police, the forensic emergency service and the public prosecutor's office "went to the crime scene".

The Sarco suicide capsule was secured and the deceased taken away for an autopsy.

"Several people in the Merishausen area were taken into police custody," the statement said.

The Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant said one of its photographers had been arrested by Schaffhausen police.

SARCO: 3D-PRINTABLE CAPSULE

Tested in a workshop in Rotterdam, the Sarco was invented by Philip Nitschke, a leading global figure in right-to-die activism.

The 3D-printable capsule cost more than €650,000 (US$725,000) to research and develop in the Netherlands over 12 years. Future Sarcos could cost around €15,000.