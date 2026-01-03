Swiss send dozens injured in bar fire abroad for treatment

MANY FOREIGN NATIONALS

Swiss authorities warned it could take days to identify everyone who perished, leaving an agonising wait for family and friends. Online, desperate appeals to find the missing proliferated.



Of the 119 people injured - most in a critical condition - 113 were now identified, Gisler said, with officials working "relentlessly" to complete the task.



Twenty-four of the injured were being medically evacuated to other countries to help Switzerland's overloaded burn facilities, the EU's commissioner for crisis management, Hadja Lahbib, said on X.



Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Romania were among the countries taking in the survivors, she said.



The head of the Swiss canton where Crans-Montana is located, Mathias Reynard, told reporters a total of around 50 people would end up being transferred to other European countries "for treatment in special burn units".



Numerous foreign nationals were among the injured -- and were also expected to figure among the dead.



Gisler said that, of the injured, 71 were Swiss, 14 were French, 11 were Italian, and there were four Serbs, as well as individual Bosnian, Belgian, Polish, Portuguese and Luxembourg nationals.



In 14 cases, the nationality was still unknown, he said.