Swiss tighten COVID-19 curbs to tackle 'critical' situation

ZURICH: Switzerland announced stronger measures against COVID-19 on Friday (Dec 3), as its government battles to contain a surge in coronavirus infections and the arrival of the Omicron variant in the country.

The country will expand the requirement to wear masks and produce a certificate to prove a person is vaccinated or has recovered from the virus, the government said.

Masks will have to be worn indoors wherever a certificate obligation applies, it said. Meanwhile events and venues will be allowed to restrict entry only to people who are vaccinated or recovered.

It also reinforced its message for people to work from home, although it did not make home working compulsory after local authorities and business groups objected.

The measures will go into effect on Monday, Dec 6 and be effective until Jan 24.

"The Federal Council currently assesses the situation as very critical," the government said in a statement. "The emergence of the Omicron variant also poses new challenges for pandemic response."

Three cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office for Public Health, with people placed in isolation and their contacts quarantined.