Swiss will need COVID-19 certificates to go to bars, restaurants

ZURICH: People will need to show a COVID-status certificate to enter bars, restaurants and fitness centres in Switzerland from Monday, the government ordered, in a move to relieve pressure on hospitals that are struggling to cope with a fourth wave of infections.

The government last week had held fire on the move - set to last four months initially - amid a public debate over whether it was going too far to infringe individuals' liberty.

But with the situation in hospitals strained and some postponing operations, the cabinet pushed ahead on Wednesday (Sep 8) with the plan.

"The situation remains unstable with more than 3,500 cases today," Health Minister Alain Berset told a news conference in Bern.

"The alternative is to close everything, and we will do our utmost to avoid that."