Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

A picture taken on July 15, 2021 show commercial planes of Swiss International Air Lines and Edelweiss Air parked at Zurich Airport. (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

15 Jun 2022 02:15PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 02:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: Switzerland closed its airspace on Wednesday (Jun 15) after a computer glitch with the air traffic control system grounded flights, officials said.

"Swiss airspace is closed to traffic for security reasons after computer failure with Skyguide, the Swiss air traffic control service," Skyguide said in a statement.

It did not give any details about the computer crash, but said it "regrets this incident and its consequences for the clients, partners and passengers of Geneva and Zurich airports and is working flat out to find a solution".

Earlier, Geneva's airport said in a tweet that it was grounding all of its flights until 11am (9am GMT) because of the computer failure.

The Swiss news agency ATS-Keystone said international flights to Switzerland were being rerouted to Milan.

Source: AFP/vc

Related Topics

Switzerland

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us