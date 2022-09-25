Switzerland to destroy 10 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 jab

GENEVA: Switzerland will need to destroy 10.3 million doses of Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19, after they expired this week, the health ministry said on Saturday (Sep 24).

The ministry said it had no choice but to eliminate the jabs after the doses expired last Wednesday, according to Keystone-ATS.

It told the news agency that 2.5 million of the doses were being stored at a Swiss army logistics base and 7.8 million were in an external storage depot in Belgium.

The ministry confirmed an initial report on Swiss news site Beobachter, which estimated that the doses set for destruction were worth around 280 million Swiss francs (US$285 million).