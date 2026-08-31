Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: Police

ZURICH: A 43-year-old Swiss man was arrested Monday (Aug 31) on "strong suspicion" of being behind a rare deadly gun attack at a rave in Switzerland.

Gunfire erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning as an annual rave was winding down at the racecourse in Aarau, capital of Switzerland's northern Aargau canton.

The attack triggered an international manhunt for the shooter, who left an Italian woman dead and wounded five others, some seriously.

"A 43-year-old Swiss man was apprehended shortly before 1am Monday (11pm GMT)," the Aargau police said in a statement.

"The man was subsequently arrested on strong suspicion of having committed the crime.

"Investigations into the exact sequence of events, the background, and the possible motive are currently under way.

"At this stage, it is believed a lone perpetrator was involved."