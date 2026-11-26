GENEVA: Switzerland said Wednesday (Nov 25) it regretted North Korea's sudden closure of its newly opened diplomatic office in Pyongyang in a spat over sanctions.



North Korea's foreign ministry ordered Switzerland's representative to leave within 48 hours and called for the office's closure, state media said.



The Swiss foreign ministry said it regretted the decision but insisted that the closure of the office would not call into question diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Switzerland is one of the few Western nations to maintain dialogue with Pyongyang, and the rebuke comes just weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis made a rare visit to North Korea, where he officially opened the office and discussed normalising relations.



On Nov 4, following the European Union and Britain, Switzerland imposed sanctions on a camp in the North Korean city of Wonsan, attended by Chinese and Russian children.



The Songdowon International Children's Camp has been accused of helping to indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from Russian-occupied territories.



The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said it was informed earlier Wednesday "of the decision by the North Korean authorities to close the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang".



"The FDFA regrets this decision and is arranging for the head of the office to return to the embassy of Switzerland in Beijing," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



"The reopening of the office in Pyongyang was part of Switzerland's universalist foreign policy.



"This policy aims, in particular, to maintain channels of dialogue with all states, including those with which Switzerland has differences on certain issues."