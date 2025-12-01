Swiss reject compulsory civic duty, climate tax for super-rich

GENEVA: Swiss voters on Sunday (Nov 30) resoundingly rejected a proposal to replace the current men-only military conscription with a compulsory civic duty for all and another on taxing the super-rich to fund the climate fight.

Final results from across the country's 26 cantons showed voters spurning the initiatives, which had generated significant discussion in the wealthy Alpine nation.

The so-called Civic Duty proposal, which called for requiring every Swiss citizen, regardless of gender, to do national service in the army or in a civilian capacity, was snubbed by a whopping 84 per cent of voters nationally.

The "initiative for a future", which called for a new climate tax on big inheritances, was meanwhile rejected by over 78 per cent of voters, official results showed.

The Swiss government and parliament had come out against both items, arguing that they would entail huge costs and could threaten the economy.

Recent opinion polls had also indicated the proposals had little chance of passing, but the extent of the rejection in the vote, in which 43 per cent of eligible voters took part, still came as a surprise.

Both landed among the worst results in a quarter-century among popular votes held every few months under Switzerland's direct democratic system.

"TRUE EQUALITY"

The committee behind the Civic Duty initiative had argued that requiring men and women alike to serve the nation would strengthen social cohesion.

The initiative aimed for "true equality", committee head Noemie Roten told AFP before the vote.

She described the current system as discriminatory - for men, but also for women, who are largely excluded from useful networks and experiences obtained during service.

Opponents of the initiative had denied it would enhance equality, pointing out that women already accounted for the vast majority of unpaid tasks in Swiss society, and insisting it was unfair to require them to do more.

"Women, of course, continue to have the option to perform military or civilian service if they wish," Defence Minister Martin Pfister told reporters after the vote.

The government had also argued that doubling the number of recruits would far outstrip the needs and would double the costs of Switzerland's current conscription system.