Swiss plans flight from Oman to help stranded citizens

ZURICH: Swiss International Airlines said on Wednesday (Mar 4) it would operate an Airbus A340 flight out of Oman on Thursday to help stranded travellers return to Switzerland amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Swiss, a unit of Lufthansa, said those on board would be people with a Swiss ticket unable to fly to Zurich due to the conflict, as well as Swiss nationals who have registered their place of residence in Oman with Swiss authorities.

"In particular, this measure is intended to offer Swiss citizens an opportunity to return home," Swiss said.

The Swiss foreign ministry's latest estimates indicate that almost 5,000 Swiss people travelling in the region were stranded by the conflict, with over 500 in Oman.

A Swiss spokesperson said around 200 seats would be available for passengers on the special flight departing Muscat for Zurich on Thursday morning, noting the airline could not presently comment on whether additional flights would follow.

The airline said that while the flight was being carried out in coordination with the foreign ministry, it was not a subsidized evacuation, but an independent operation by Swiss.