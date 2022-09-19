Logo
Fire breaks out at mountaintop restaurant in Swiss Alps
This picture taken on Sep 19, 2022 and released by the Police of the Swiss canton of Vaud, shows a giant fire that destroyed the restaurant on the top of the gondola arrival at the Glacier 3000 station above Les Diablerets, western Switzerland. (Photo: Police Cantonale Vaudoise/Handout/AFP)

19 Sep 2022 07:24PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 07:24PM)
ZURICH: A fire broke out early on Monday (Sep 19) at a mountaintop restaurant in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 3,000m and helicopters were helping to battle the blaze, police said.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the upper floors of the Botta restaurant, designed by Swiss architect Mario Botta and perched at the top of Glacier 3000 at Les Diablerets east of Lake Geneva, a Reuters photographer reported.

Police said efforts to put out the fire were continuing with the help of four helicopters, and it appeared so far that no one had been hurt. Prosecutors opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

An helicopter carries water to stop an ongoing fire at the restaurant Botta at the Glacier 3000 resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, Sep 19, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Denis Balibouse)
An helicopter takes water in the Lac Retaud to stop an ongoing fire at the restaurant Botta at the Glacier 3000 resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, Sep 19, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Denis Balibouse)
Source: Reuters/ng

