Switzerland to hold 'extraordinary meeting' on US tariffs

GENEVA: Switzerland will hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday (Aug 7) after top officials failed to convince the government of US President Donald Trump in Washington not to impose 39 per cent tariffs on Swiss goods.

The rate is one of the highest imposed on countries trading with the United States and jeopardises entire sectors of the export-heavy Swiss economy, notably watchmaking and industrial machinery, but also chocolate and cheese.

"Tariffs: After its delegation returns from the USA, the Federal Council will hold an extraordinary meeting in the early afternoon. A statement will follow after the meeting," the government posted on X.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin had gone to the United States but were only able to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and not Trump.

After the meeting on Wednesday, Keller-Sutter spoke only of "a very friendly and open exchange on common issues".