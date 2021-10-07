Sydney to exit lockdown next week after COVID-19 vaccination rate hits 70%

SYDNEY: COVID-19 restrictions will be eased further in Sydney from Monday (Oct 11), authorities said, as Australia's largest city looks set to exit a nearly four-month lockdown after hitting its 70 per cent full vaccination target.

Fully vaccinated people in New South Wales state will be able to leave their homes for any reason including visiting pubs, retail stores, cinemas and gyms, which will reopen under strict social distancing rules.

The number of vaccinated visitors allowed to gather in a home will double to 10, while the limit on vaccinated people at weddings and funerals will be raised to 100.

Nightclubs can partially reopen to vaccinated people once inoculations reach 80 per cent, earlier than previously planned, and masks will not be mandatory in offices.

The state will use a vaccination-passport system to ensure those who have not been fully inoculated remain under strict stay-home orders until Dec 1.

"Vaccination is the key to our freedom and the sacrifices and the effort of people right across New South Wales have ensured that we can open up as quickly and safely as possible," state Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.