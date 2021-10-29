Sydney circus bar set for encore after months of COVID-19 lockdown

SYDNEY: A circus-themed bar in Sydney is readying to open on Monday (Nov 1) for the first time in four months, with new staff going through their paces and arcade machines serviced, polished and primed.

Featuring luminescent bumper cars, ten-pin bowling and neon flashing classic arcade and virtual reality games, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq has been shut since Sydney locked down on Jun 26.

Assistant Venue Manager Georgia Vaughan found the lockdown extremely tough, as she spent several months stuck at home not knowing when it would be possible to return to her job.

But all that is behind her now, she hopes.

"Coming in for the first time and turning all the machines on, it definitely made it feel real," Vaughan told Reuters from inside the venue in the inner Sydney suburb of Alexandria.

"When you turn the lights off in the circus, it's obviously when we're closing up, so turning them on for the first time after four months, it was a great feeling."