Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Sydney faces more rain as death toll from Australian floods rises
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Sydney faces more rain as death toll from Australian floods rises

Sydney faces more rain as death toll from Australian floods rises

Major floods are still underway in some areas west of Sydney along the Hawkesbury River (Photo: AFP/Nikki Short)

06 Mar 2022 07:28AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 07:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sydney, Australia's most populous city, braced for more rain on Sunday (Mar 6) after being drenched by heavy downpours over the past week, as the death toll from flooding across the eastern part of the country reached 17.

A wild weather system that dumped more than a year's worth of rainfall over a week in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales (NSW) brought widespread destruction, leaving thousands of people in the states displaced and sweeping away property, livestock and roads.

Seventeen people have been killed since the deluge began, including a Queensland woman, whose body was found on Saturday, according to police.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) of NSW said a new weather system could bring another round of heavy rains, raising the risks of flooding.

"The focus of the heaviest rainfall, and rivers at greatest risk, are those extending from greater Sydney to the Hunter and Manning Rivers, where moderate to major flooding is possible,” the BoM's flood watch said in a statement.

In Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, and surrounding areas the clean-up continued over the weekend after days of torrential rains that flooded several thousand properties.

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us