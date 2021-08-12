Sydney faces tougher COVID-19 lockdown as outbreak grows: Report

SYDNEY: Police in Sydney will be given greater powers to enforce lockdown orders with additional military support to stem a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday (Aug 12).

With the outbreak growing by the day despite seven weeks of lockdown, police would be empowered to stop residents using loopholes in restrictions to travel outside the city, the newspaper reported.

The move comes after several outbreaks in regional towns across New South Wales (NSW) state, of which Sydney is the capital, raising fears the virus is spreading out of control.

The state government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About 300 unarmed military personnel are already helping police enforce home-quarantine orders on affected households in the worst-affected suburbs of Sydney, Australia's most populous city.

A "significant" number of additional troops would be sent to beef up the operation, The Australian reported, without providing numbers.