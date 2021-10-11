'Long 100 days': Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

SYDNEY: Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday (Oct 11) after nearly four months of lockdown as Australia aims to begin living with COVID-19 through higher vaccinations and to gradually reopen the country.

Some pubs in Sydney, Australia's largest city, opened their doors at 12.01am local time on Monday as friends and families huddled for a midnight beer, television footage and social media images showed.

"I think everybody across the state is pretty excited for what has been a long 100 days," New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet told Seven News on Monday.

"It's a great vibe this morning," said Hannah Simmons, owner of Gordon's Café in the beachside suburb of Clovelly, whose business survived the lockdown by offering takeaways.

"The outside seating will be a little bit dreary but that's ok. We are really excited to be back there and open. That's great."

But despite the celebratory mood, there are lingering concerns about what reopening will bring.

"There's obviously a lot of excitement but it certainly has to be tempered by making sure we continue to look out for each other," Perrottet told national broadcaster ABC.

"That's been our success in the past. Everybody making enormous efforts to get vaccinated."